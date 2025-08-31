 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19771070 Edited 31 August 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Get in, loser, we’re wedding crashing. 


Road Trip to the End of the World is now available to play! Are you ready to join Andy and Fishy on their cross-country road trip?

This game has been a real labor of love for the past year, and I’m super excited to share it with everyone! I hope this story can open more conversations about friendship breakups, because I sure needed them. If you play the game and find it relatable, I’d love to hear your thoughts <3

- Alex @ Shark and Pelican Games

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT THE GAME:

Andy Min is having the worst summer: on top of dropping out of med school, she’s been uninvited from her ex-best friend’s wedding. Join her and her imaginary friend Fishy on a cross-country drive to eat burgers, crash a wedding, and perhaps even find closure.

Warning: closure sold separately.

