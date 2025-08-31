Get in, loser, we’re wedding crashing.



Road Trip to the End of the World is now available to play! Are you ready to join Andy and Fishy on their cross-country road trip?



This game has been a real labor of love for the past year, and I’m super excited to share it with everyone! I hope this story can open more conversations about friendship breakups, because I sure needed them. If you play the game and find it relatable, I’d love to hear your thoughts <3

- Alex @ Shark and Pelican Games

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ABOUT THE GAME:

Andy Min is having the worst summer: on top of dropping out of med school, she’s been uninvited from her ex-best friend’s wedding. Join her and her imaginary friend Fishy on a cross-country drive to eat burgers, crash a wedding, and perhaps even find closure.



Warning: closure sold separately.