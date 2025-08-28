Hotfix 1.02:

Fixed a bug where the register book remained on screen after choosing a guest to interrogate.

Fixed a bug where the location markers in maps got stuck when quitting to the menu.

Fixed a bug where players could skip cutscenes, resulting in essential items not being added to the inventory.

Fixed a couple of misaligned menus.

This little patch will fix three of the more annoying bugs currently in the game.

In the coming days, we'll keep releasing patches fixing and improving many things.

Thank you all for your support! <3<3

Octavi & Susanna