 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19771040 Edited 28 August 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.02:

  • Fixed a bug where the register book remained on screen after choosing a guest to interrogate.

  • Fixed a bug where the location markers in maps got stuck when quitting to the menu.

  • Fixed a bug where players could skip cutscenes, resulting in essential items not being added to the inventory.

  • Fixed a couple of misaligned menus.

This little patch will fix three of the more annoying bugs currently in the game.

In the coming days, we'll keep releasing patches fixing and improving many things.

Thank you all for your support! <3<3

Octavi & Susanna

Changed files in this update

Depot 3032011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link