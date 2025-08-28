Hey everyone,

First, a BIG thank you to everyone who has already played One Last Clip! I really appreciate it to see so many people having fun with the game.

In this first small update, I’ve balanced some of the anomalies that can kill you. I either increased the reaction time or reduced the waiting time. Before, if you didn’t fully understand what was happening, the timing felt unfair, and dying often seemed inevitable without a lot of trial and error.

Next, I worked on making the text hints on the board a bit clearer, but still without directly explaining everything to the player. They now clarify that the anomalies in the cinema don’t affect your choices, and they also give small tips on how to survive the deadly anomalies.

I also fixed a small bug where the “Clown/It” Anomaly was very difficult to trigger, which made the related achievement nearly impossible to unlock. On top of that, I’ve upgraded Unity (the game engine) to the newest stable version, so everything stays up to date.

Thanks again for your support!

Marten

Struggle Games Studio