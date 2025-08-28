 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19771021 Edited 28 August 2025 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

First, a BIG thank you to everyone who has already played One Last Clip! I really appreciate it to see so many people having fun with the game.

In this first small update, I’ve balanced some of the anomalies that can kill you. I either increased the reaction time or reduced the waiting time. Before, if you didn’t fully understand what was happening, the timing felt unfair, and dying often seemed inevitable without a lot of trial and error.

Next, I worked on making the text hints on the board a bit clearer, but still without directly explaining everything to the player. They now clarify that the anomalies in the cinema don’t affect your choices, and they also give small tips on how to survive the deadly anomalies.

I also fixed a small bug where the “Clown/It” Anomaly was very difficult to trigger, which made the related achievement nearly impossible to unlock. On top of that, I’ve upgraded Unity (the game engine) to the newest stable version, so everything stays up to date.

Thanks again for your support!

Marten
Struggle Games Studio

Changed files in this update

Depot 3774941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link