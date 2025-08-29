 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19770985 Edited 29 August 2025 – 06:13:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Stalkers!

We present you a list of changes included in today's patch fix:

– Fixed an issue where the position of the Exchange window and the Campfire cooking window were not saved.

– Fixed the ventilation sound in the Clan Headquarters above the weapon station.

– Reworked loading screen hints for Russian localization.

– Fixed an issue where an extra dialog would appear when re-taking the “New old engine” quest.

– Fixed an issue where after death during capture, when disconnecting from the server and re-authorizing, the respawn window did not appear.

– Optimized the “Library” location.

– Fixed localization of some NPCs and dialogues.

– Fixed various typos in the text.

– Added NPC “Anomaly researcher” next to Exchanger, with whom you can exchange “Ice” artifacts. Exchanger again accepts "Belochka" candies for exchange.

Sincerely,

Stay Out Team

