FROM
: Heavy Ordnance Works
TO
: Arma 3 Creator DLC Users
UNIT
: Spearhead 1944
ACTIVITY
: Update 1.1.3 Hotfix
SIZE
: ~2.5 GB
Changelog
NEW FILES
none
CONTENT CHANGES
VEHICLES
UPDATED: Grunge textures for Sherman wheels
CHARACTERS
ADDED: Additional suitpack textures for pilot uniforms
CONTENT FIXES
VEHICLES
FIXED: Removed unneeded selection from gun LOD of M8 LAC
FIXED: Sherman wheel AO issue
WEAPONS
FIXED: Deployment animations would get stuck in some instances. (Ie. Deployed prone, moving to standing)
CHARACTERS
FIXED: German smock uniforms had incorrectly assigned hidden selections
OTHER
ADDED: CN translation for Osttruppen
ADDED: Localization for Zeus paradrop module feedback/errors
IMPROVED: Localization
CHANGED: Non-permanent RU translation
CHANGED: Replaced further instances of Osttruppen in CN translation with 東方軍團
CHANGED: Translated Flak-Korp for RU translation
FIXED: CN Translation for Cossack/Osttruppen
FIXED: CN Translation of US Jungle Officer webgear
FIXED: CN Web gear translations
FIXED: RU Mk. 2 translation
FIXED: CN/RU Gunner (.303 LMG) translation
FIXED: G503 RU translation
FIXED: Jagdpanther RU/CN translation
FIXED: Remaining 'Ost' translations for CN
FIXED: RU translation for Milice vests
FIXED: RU translation for Osttruppen
FIXED: RU/CN Translation for Milice berets
FIXED: RU/CN translation for Milice uniforms
MISSIONS
Campaign
ADDED: Ten seconds vote timer value as option in mission parameters
ADDED: RPT Logging for Timeline functions. [AB]
CHANGED: Prevent client from pausing AB timeline if the server has already finished. [AB]
FIXED: Timeline Skip function now correctly waits the first client to reach the end of a skip
FIXED: Prevent timeline from progressing time during a skip event. Now waits for all clients/server to be ready
FIXED: Missing "attach explosive" action for StuH and Panther. [M4]
FIXED: Missing marker reference in classic briefing. [M5]
FIXED: Function execution till SPE_fnc_VoiceOver_VehicleRespawn is defined. [M5]
FIXED: Dummy able units to copy loadout from were not always cleaned-up. [M5]
FIXED: Dummy dog and fox units to copy loadout from were not always cleaned-up. [M5]
FIXED: Missing marker reference in classic briefing. [M6]
FIXED: One could not attach explosives to all types of enemy tanks. [M6]
FIXED: Faulty format index in flare logging. [M6]
FIXED: Trigger inProtectedAreaWarning only for players (not AI) and only those players in the area. [M7]
SCENARIOS
Combat Patrol
IMPROVED: coding - made sure "BIS_CP_detected" variable is always defined
FIXED: BIS_CP_detected variable was not synced over net
Escape
IMPROVED: Coding - handle no group selection in the menu properly
IMPROVED: Coding - SPE_GroupConfigs and SPE_UnitList fallback setup
IMPROVED: First group is selected by default now in the group selection menu
FIXED: Delay populating specific locations until BIS_MissionInitDone is true
Warlords
IMPROVED: Re-added ability to customize available assets for both sides per scenario. Needs in description.ext or addon config.cpp a 'class CfgWLRequisitionPresets_SPE' definition as with the Vanilla Warlords setup (only extra _SPE tag in the root class) and 'SPE_WL_shoppingList[] = {"A3DefaultAll"};' to set the desired set
Fixed
IMPROVED: God mode setting wasn't applied properly and thus no unlimited asset placement possible
ARSENAL
FIXED: Undefined VRHitparts_hitdamage variable in a corner case
FIXED: VRHitparts_hitdamage array reset was done wrong
HUNTER SQUADS
FIXED: Hunter squads only spawned one unit per group
CDA
FIXED: SPE_CDA_Difficulty_Adjustment_Active was set to true by default (should be false/disabled by default) if CDA settings menu was opened
VEHICLE CUSTOMIZATION
[*] CHANGED:
Increased width of UI to prevent longer texts from being cut off
Changed depots in profiling branch