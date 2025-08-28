 Skip to content

28 August 2025 Build 19770922 Edited 28 August 2025 – 13:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
FROM: Heavy Ordnance Works
TO: Arma 3 Creator DLC Users
UNIT: Spearhead 1944
ACTIVITY: Update 1.1.3 Hotfix
SIZE: ~2.5 GB



Changelog


NEW FILES


none

CONTENT CHANGES


VEHICLES
  • UPDATED: Grunge textures for Sherman wheels

    CHARACTERS
  • ADDED: Additional suitpack textures for pilot uniforms

    CONTENT FIXES


    VEHICLES
  • FIXED: Removed unneeded selection from gun LOD of M8 LAC
  • FIXED: Sherman wheel AO issue

    WEAPONS
  • FIXED: Deployment animations would get stuck in some instances. (Ie. Deployed prone, moving to standing)

    CHARACTERS
  • FIXED: German smock uniforms had incorrectly assigned hidden selections

    OTHER
  • ADDED: CN translation for Osttruppen
  • ADDED: Localization for Zeus paradrop module feedback/errors
  • IMPROVED: Localization
  • CHANGED: Non-permanent RU translation
  • CHANGED: Replaced further instances of Osttruppen in CN translation with 東方軍團
  • CHANGED: Translated Flak-Korp for RU translation
  • FIXED: CN Translation for Cossack/Osttruppen
  • FIXED: CN Translation of US Jungle Officer webgear
  • FIXED: CN Web gear translations
  • FIXED: RU Mk. 2 translation
  • FIXED: CN/RU Gunner (.303 LMG) translation
  • FIXED: G503 RU translation
  • FIXED: Jagdpanther RU/CN translation
  • FIXED: Remaining 'Ost' translations for CN
  • FIXED: RU translation for Milice vests
  • FIXED: RU translation for Osttruppen
  • FIXED: RU/CN Translation for Milice berets
  • FIXED: RU/CN translation for Milice uniforms

    MISSIONS

    Campaign
  • ADDED: Ten seconds vote timer value as option in mission parameters
  • ADDED: RPT Logging for Timeline functions. [AB]
  • CHANGED: Prevent client from pausing AB timeline if the server has already finished. [AB]
  • FIXED: Timeline Skip function now correctly waits the first client to reach the end of a skip
  • FIXED: Prevent timeline from progressing time during a skip event. Now waits for all clients/server to be ready
  • FIXED: Missing "attach explosive" action for StuH and Panther. [M4]
  • FIXED: Missing marker reference in classic briefing. [M5]
  • FIXED: Function execution till SPE_fnc_VoiceOver_VehicleRespawn is defined. [M5]
  • FIXED: Dummy able units to copy loadout from were not always cleaned-up. [M5]
  • FIXED: Dummy dog and fox units to copy loadout from were not always cleaned-up. [M5]
  • FIXED: Missing marker reference in classic briefing. [M6]
  • FIXED: One could not attach explosives to all types of enemy tanks. [M6]
  • FIXED: Faulty format index in flare logging. [M6]
  • FIXED: Trigger inProtectedAreaWarning only for players (not AI) and only those players in the area. [M7]

    SCENARIOS

    Combat Patrol
  • IMPROVED: coding - made sure "BIS_CP_detected" variable is always defined
  • FIXED: BIS_CP_detected variable was not synced over net

    Escape
  • IMPROVED: Coding - handle no group selection in the menu properly
  • IMPROVED: Coding - SPE_GroupConfigs and SPE_UnitList fallback setup
  • IMPROVED: First group is selected by default now in the group selection menu
  • FIXED: Delay populating specific locations until BIS_MissionInitDone is true

    Warlords
  • IMPROVED: Re-added ability to customize available assets for both sides per scenario. Needs in description.ext or addon config.cpp a 'class CfgWLRequisitionPresets_SPE' definition as with the Vanilla Warlords setup (only extra _SPE tag in the root class) and 'SPE_WL_shoppingList[] = {"A3DefaultAll"};' to set the desired set

    Fixed
  • IMPROVED: God mode setting wasn't applied properly and thus no unlimited asset placement possible

    ARSENAL
  • FIXED: Undefined VRHitparts_hitdamage variable in a corner case
  • FIXED: VRHitparts_hitdamage array reset was done wrong

    HUNTER SQUADS
  • FIXED: Hunter squads only spawned one unit per group

    CDA
  • FIXED: SPE_CDA_Difficulty_Adjustment_Active was set to true by default (should be false/disabled by default) if CDA settings menu was opened

    VEHICLE CUSTOMIZATION
    • [*] CHANGED: Increased width of UI to prevent longer texts from being cut off

    Changed depots in profiling branch

