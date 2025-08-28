CARS

- New American muscle car Switchback.

- New European folk racing car Popper.

TRACKS

- New folk racing track Cannonhill with forward and reverse layouts.

- New Scrapyard Speedbowl layout.

- New Scrapyard Figure 8 layout.

- New Scrapyard Main Circuit reverse layout.

- New Savolax Short Circuit with both forward and reverse layouts.

- New Speedway inner (small) oval.

- New European Rallycross 1 reverse layout.

GAMEPLAY

- Gameplay damage is now consistent irrespective of framerate.

HUD

- Damage caused is now shown in the opponent car tag in red.

AI

- Added AI difficulty setting (Novice, Amateur and Expert).

- AI is smarter at turning and faster.

- AI is better at driving with other cars.

- AI can now give up during collisions.

SYSTEM

- Fixed a number of crashes.

- Improved track loading times.

- Reduced input lag in multiplayer and when framerate is under 60fps.

- Added initial telemetry support for data visualization and motion rigs.

We've partnered with SimHub to make telemetry support ready from day one! Please refer below on how to get started.

ONLINE

- Player list is now displayed in the Pause Menu.

- Chat is now available in the Pause menu, Post-Race screen and Spectator view.

- Chat log is now displayed for a moment in-game whenever a new message is displayed.

- There's now a delay before switching to a new track to ensure sufficient time to see the results.

- It's now possible to report a player for misconduct via the Player List.

LEADERBOARDS

- Leaderboards will be reset shortly after update due to the top times being unattainable now.

AUDIO

- New operating sound effects for 'The Claw' (Scrapyard derby track).

- New wind-on-car effect in cockpit view.

- New generic ambisonics surround ambience texture in cockpit view.

- New asphalt surface sfx for target car: Roll, low intensity lateral slip (scrub), forward slip.

- New gravel surface sfx for target car: Roll, launch slip, forward slip, lock slip, pebble kickup.

- Existing extra material for gravel split to 'Spill' and 'Cover' variations; latter for surfaces where base material has gravel carryover on top of it.

- Existing rumble strip material split to low & high intensity versions, to support alternate rumble types for telemetry. Low intensity = tire bump sound on initial contact, high intensity = wakeup strip style tonal sound.

- Added missing sfx for the 'Hammer' machine ('Testing Grounds' track).

- Tweaks to camera azimuth and distance based attenuation of machinery ('Testing Grounds' track).

- Lowered level of shared rev limiter one-shot effects for npc cars.

- Mixdown level tweaks: Npc tire sfx, handbrake in cockpit view, car pool loudness balancing, cockpit reverb EQ settings, cockpit surround ambience, camera angle based settings of new asphalt/gravel sfx.

Getting started on using SimHub telemetry:

1. Launch the game at least once after installing the update, then exit the game.

2. Install the latest version of SimHub once it has been updated to include support for Wreckfest 2 (note that this may take a while after the game update).

3. Start SimHub and select Wreckfest 2 as the game.

4. SimHub will suggest automatic configuration — choose “Yes”.

5. Launch the game and enter a race. SimHub dashboards and other features should now work, and in the SimHub’s main view it should say “Running”.

Note: SimHub allows telemetry data from the game to be forwarded to another IP address and port. If you need this, please refer to SimHub’s documentation for more details.

Instructions for setting up any generic telemetry application:

- The IP address and port for telemetry in UDP format are set in the game’s save folder, in the file \\telemetry\\config.json.

- The IP should be 127.0.0.1 for local host, and the port something like 23123. Alternatively, you can specify another IP address, such as the local network address of a tablet if the telemetry application is running on it.

- If the telemetry application requires a specific port, set that in the config file. Otherwise, you can use the default 23123.

- Make sure that "enabled" under UDP is set to 1.

- If the telemetry application doesn’t require a specific port and lets you choose one in its settings, set the same port there as you did in the config file.

- After setting everything up, start the game and enter a race, and the receiving application should now be able to receive telemetry data.