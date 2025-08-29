Dear GIGASLAVE Players,





To provide you with better services, we will conduct a game update during the following time periods:





Chinese Server: We will perform a server maintenance for the update starting at 9:00 AM (Beijing Time) on August 29th, with a total duration of 1 hour.

STEAM Server: The update will start at 9:00 PM (Eastern Time, USA) on August 28th, with a total duration of 40 minutes.





The previous cumulative recharge points event has ended in advance. For players who have not yet reached the cumulative recharge reward threshold but have already made partial recharge payments, your accumulated recharge amount can be carried over. If you reach the following new activity reward thresholds with your recharge amount between August 29th and September 8th, you can still obtain the corresponding rewards:





<Recharge Reward for Promotional Amount (August 29th - September 8th) (Obtained Immediately)> <Players who reach the 500 Gold recharge target between August 29th and September 8th will receive: Giant Salamander Shotgun (This weapon has the same performance as the M4 Shotgun)> <Players who reach the 1000 Gold recharge target between August 29th and September 8th will receive: Xiaobailong Rocket Launcher (This weapon has the same artillery performance as the standard version but comes with an additional special explosion effect)>





<Players who reach the 1500 Gold recharge target between August 29th and September 8th will receive: SCAR_GL_B (This weapon has the same performance as the SCAR_GL but comes with an additional special effect)>





The update content is as follows:





The in-game Item Shop will add the sale of "Emo Memes Instant Explosive Bombs", with a quantity of 500 units.

The in-game Item Shop will add the sale of the "Scholar Title" (The main attribute bonuses of the Scholar Title are +10% HP and +8% Defense), with a validity period of 7 days.

A new cooperative mode map "Outpost" will be added. This map drops a brand-new series of (Normal Set) equipment with Defense and HP attributes:

1-Set Bonus: +4% Attack Power 2-Set Bonus: +6% Defense 3-Set Bonus: +7% HP 4-Set Bonus: +5% Explosion Resistance 5-Set Bonus: +5% Movement Speed 6-Set Bonus: +5% HP 7-Set Bonus: +6% Rapid Fire Capability

In addition, this map will also add the drop of a new rare sniper rifle: M24——B (This weapon has the same attribute values as the standard M24)





The following non-sellable window display items will be added:



