 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19770681 Edited 28 August 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Build 0.1.2025.8.28 patch notes
  • Fix interaction highlights not updating while moving
  • Fix tutorial not ending correctly when returning to the ruins
  • Fixed a crash if playing Ritual Dagger while on 1 health
  • Fixed formatting on Laura’s search bonus tooltip
  • Fix to prevent playing cards with keyboard in the tutorial when the cards should be disabled
  • Fix to prevent debug textures appearing on fakeout entities
  • Potential fix for not being able to find a lobby via lobby code
  • You can be tripped in combat and the Untrip UI will come back after combat
  • The Masterpiece will no longer melee attack from a separate room

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 1724031
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1724032
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link