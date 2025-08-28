- Fix interaction highlights not updating while moving
- Fix tutorial not ending correctly when returning to the ruins
- Fixed a crash if playing Ritual Dagger while on 1 health
- Fixed formatting on Laura’s search bonus tooltip
- Fix to prevent playing cards with keyboard in the tutorial when the cards should be disabled
- Fix to prevent debug textures appearing on fakeout entities
- Potential fix for not being able to find a lobby via lobby code
- You can be tripped in combat and the Untrip UI will come back after combat
- The Masterpiece will no longer melee attack from a separate room
Build 0.1.2025.8.28 patch notes
