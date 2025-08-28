Updates and Optimizations:

More pick-upable props (tables, benches, etc.).

Issue where NPCs do not prioritize using better weapons.

Issue where NPCs do not use advanced weapons (e.g., Unmelting Ice, Unmelting Spear).

Issue where melee weapons used by NPCs lack attributes/elements.

Removed the pet's ability to increase ambient temperature (was overly harsh).

Optimized materials required for construction (a highly requested change, prioritized).

Increased pet feeding trough slots to 30.