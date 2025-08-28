 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19770566 Edited 28 August 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates and Optimizations:

  1. More pick-upable props (tables, benches, etc.).

  2. Issue where NPCs do not prioritize using better weapons.

  3. Issue where NPCs do not use advanced weapons (e.g., Unmelting Ice, Unmelting Spear).

  4. Issue where melee weapons used by NPCs lack attributes/elements.

  5. Removed the pet's ability to increase ambient temperature (was overly harsh).

  6. Optimized materials required for construction (a highly requested change, prioritized).

  7. Increased pet feeding trough slots to 30.

  8. Fixed an issue where pressing ESC on the death screen caused the cursor to get stuck.

Changed files in this update

