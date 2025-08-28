Patch 1.0.1 will include:
Visual Updates:
Added a new playable area called "Planetarium", which replaces the old "Travelbubble" location used for playing different games.
Introduced a new Lounge area as a replacement for the old "Travelbubble" location.
Added new highlights to the "Travelbubbles".
Updated the flight paths of the ships flying in the background.
Changed the "Hole indicator" for all finish holes in the "Golf" game.
Adjusted the placement of rocks in the "Fourth of Switzerland" area within the "Golf" game.
Improved the lighting and shadow quality in the "Space Lounge".
Added new billboard ad.
Bug fixes:
Fixed a fatal error that occurred when quitting the game using the "Quit Game" button.
Fixed a fatal error that occurred when pressing the "Alt + F4" shortcut.
Fixed a fatal error that occurred after a server disconnect.
Fixed a fatal error that occurred during network errors in multiplayer sessions.
Fixed a fatal error that occurred when pressing the home button in the Hand Menu.
Fixed a fatal error that occurred during multiplayer sessions in the "Hovercraft" game.
Fixed an error that occurred after a certain amount of time while playing the "Hovercraft" game.
Fixed an error where the teleporter could not reach certain areas.
Performance Improvements:
Improved performance in the "Hovercraft" game.
Improved the performance of Bonus Target spawning in the "Archery" game.
