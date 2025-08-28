Added a new playable area called "Planetarium", which replaces the old "Travelbubble" location used for playing different games.

Introduced a new Lounge area as a replacement for the old "Travelbubble" location.

Added new highlights to the "Travelbubbles".

Updated the flight paths of the ships flying in the background.

Changed the "Hole indicator" for all finish holes in the "Golf" game.

Adjusted the placement of rocks in the "Fourth of Switzerland" area within the "Golf" game.

Improved the lighting and shadow quality in the "Space Lounge".