POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals
28 August 2025 Build 19770549 Edited 28 August 2025 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.1 will include:

Visual Updates:

  • Added a new playable area called "Planetarium", which replaces the old "Travelbubble" location used for playing different games.

  • Introduced a new Lounge area as a replacement for the old "Travelbubble" location.

  • Added new highlights to the "Travelbubbles".

  • Updated the flight paths of the ships flying in the background.

  • Changed the "Hole indicator" for all finish holes in the "Golf" game.

  • Adjusted the placement of rocks in the "Fourth of Switzerland" area within the "Golf" game.

  • Improved the lighting and shadow quality in the "Space Lounge".

  • Added new billboard ad.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a fatal error that occurred when quitting the game using the "Quit Game" button.

  • Fixed a fatal error that occurred when pressing the "Alt + F4" shortcut.

  • Fixed a fatal error that occurred after a server disconnect.

  • Fixed a fatal error that occurred during network errors in multiplayer sessions.

  • Fixed a fatal error that occurred when pressing the home button in the Hand Menu.

  • Fixed a fatal error that occurred during multiplayer sessions in the "Hovercraft" game.

  • Fixed an error that occurred after a certain amount of time while playing the "Hovercraft" game.

  • Fixed an error where the teleporter could not reach certain areas.

Performance Improvements:

  • Improved performance in the "Hovercraft" game.

  • Improved the performance of Bonus Target spawning in the "Archery" game.

Changed files in this update

