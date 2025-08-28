This update removes the data tracking with Unity Analytics as enough data was collected for the thesis.
Thank you very much to everyone who helped by playing the game or by filling out the questionnaire!
We plan to fix bugs and polish the game in future updates. This might take a little due to needing to finish the thesis first.
Removing unity analytics data tracking
