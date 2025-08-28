Are you sure you want to view these images?

sooo... turns out I broke the achievements with the previous patch. well. i fixed them now. also added a new one.

a secret one. :3 good luck trying to get it. this ones for the Real Ones.

i have also included a bonus character stats sheets as an post game unlock for shounen chuuni power goodness.

anyway, im working on new cool stuff. malmaid prequel is coming. imogen will have her own game soon.

but for now. wishlish hopeless junction! been working on it all year and now its officially done and Coming Soon!!!!!

ty for reading. thanso you very muchy