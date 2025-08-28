 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19770472 Edited 28 August 2025 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New FPS setting: It’s now possible to enable 140 FPS in Settings > Control (recommended only for monitors that support this refresh rate).

- Heading while running: Players can now perform headers while running — availability may vary depending on the keyboard and its anti-ghosting support.

- Bug fix: Fixed the issue that allowed committing a foul during a penalty kick.

