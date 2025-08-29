 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19770440 Edited 29 August 2025 – 13:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Howdy!

A few, but even more desirable additions are coming to your corner market! For example, controller support and achievements!

Added

  • Full controller support for menus & UI.
  • Rotate shelves/furniture using controller while placing them.
  • Achievements are now available!


Changed

  • Plants and grass now sway in the wind more naturally.





Please keep providing us with feedback and/or issues you find so we can investigate and fix those, as well as implement new stuff throughout the Early Access. :)

Best place here would be Feature Upvote: https://wwgss.featureupvote.com

Also, if you haven't done yet, please leave us a review, and tell us, how you like, or dislike, the game!











