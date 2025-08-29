A few, but even more desirable additions are coming to your corner market! For example, controller support and achievements!
Added
- Full controller support for menus & UI.
- Rotate shelves/furniture using controller while placing them.
- Achievements are now available!
Changed
- Plants and grass now sway in the wind more naturally.
Please keep providing us with feedback and/or issues you find so we can investigate and fix those, as well as implement new stuff throughout the Early Access. :)
Best place here would be Feature Upvote: https://wwgss.featureupvote.com
Also, if you haven't done yet, please leave us a review, and tell us, how you like, or dislike, the game!
Changed files in this update