This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added a new quest from Ryan Doyle, because his business isn’t standing still (unlike yours).

Fixed bugs that caused proper roads to disappear from the map.

A few balance tweaks.

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Please note that the beta is currently available in English only. Localizations are on the way and will be added soon.

Thank you!