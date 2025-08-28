 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19770379 Edited 28 August 2025 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed all hammer so it exhausts properly
Adjusted balance so the start of the game is easier but getting to year 5 is more of a challenge

fighting with a skeleton that keeps finding all my secrets achievements and bugs included so I've added it to my game as an easter egg. have fun getting swarmed by skeletons and then single handedly destroying them all.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2663791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link