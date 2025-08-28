Fixed all hammer so it exhausts properly
Adjusted balance so the start of the game is easier but getting to year 5 is more of a challenge
fighting with a skeleton that keeps finding all my secrets achievements and bugs included so I've added it to my game as an easter egg. have fun getting swarmed by skeletons and then single handedly destroying them all.
Buried Bone
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update