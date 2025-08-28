Thank you for playing Endless Bullet Heaven! This is a followup patch to the previous patch addressing an inventory crash, as unfortunately it didn't fully fix the issue. However: this time I'm quite confident it should work, so hopefully this is the last patch that has to be pushed for this issue

In order to fix the inventory bug, this patch also adds some internal extra steps to the saving/loading. This should have no effect on gameplay whatsoever and serves purely to prevent the aforementioned bug, but as a safety measure in case anything does go awry the game now generates a new backup when first loading into this version of the game.

Should data loss occur and you want to load your backup:

Search "%appdata%" (without the quotation marks) on your PC and enter that folder. At the top of your file explorer, go back a folder to "AppData", then go into the folder named "Local". Find the folder named "Endless_Bullet_Heaven" and go into it. There should be files named "EBH_Save" and "EBH_Save_backup2". I HIGHLY recommend making a copy of both these files somewhere safe. Now that you've (hopefully) copied these files elsewhere, go back to the "Endless_Bullet_Heaven" folder, delete "EBH_Save", and rename "EBH_Save_backup2" to "EBH_Save". This will replace your current save with the backup of your save.

Similarly, if you wish to create a backup of your current save at any time, copy "EBH_Save" somewhere safe and you can replace your save in the "Endless_Bullet_Heaven" folder with your copied data as you need

And of course, if any data loss does occur please reach out ASAP with details (via any of the platforms listed below) so that I can try to resolve the issue

As usual, if you want to reach me about any bug fixes (or anything else really) you can find me on twitter ( @Dracoraz ), bluesky ( https://bsky.app/profile/dracoraz.bsky.social ), or send an email to dracorazhelp@gmail.com !