29 August 2025 Build 19770143 Edited 29 August 2025 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[New Features]
- Cat Tower has been added.
A basic Cat Tower and a special supporter-exclusive Cat Tower are now available.
- Startup program setting is now available.
You can enable or disable the program from launching on startup in the settings menu.
No need to run the program manually—your cat will always be there to greet you!
- Treehouse & Tropical themes have been added.
Discover newly added furniture, toys, windows, and theme songs!
The Treehouse theme includes 11 medieval-style classical tracks,
while the Tropical theme adds 15 bossa nova lofi tracks full of summer vibes.
- Siamese Cat has been added.

[Improvements]
- Drag & Drop motion has been improved.
When you drag and release the cat, a new “plop” drop animation has been added.

[Other Notes]
- New motions have been added with this update.
To apply your existing customization to the newly added motions,
please press the Save button once in the customization tab upon first launch after the update.

