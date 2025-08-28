Hello everyone,

The v 0.5.5 version is available to our Patrons.

Without further ado, here's the full list of changes in the new version:

Changelog

Added

Shun's Quest 017 - bringing her up to level 4

Shun's Paizuri Scene - pay her a visit in her room at night

New character: Mikai - interact with the fishes drying in the sun at the beach to meet her and see her first illustration

Quest 022 - Mikai will give it to you, though it's not possible to finish it yet. It's connected to...

New minigame: Fishing. - though it was possible to fish in previous version, it was just a prototype. Now we're happy how it works, though we're waiting for your feedback!

New map: Mikai's home (after you'll meet her, you can enter her little beach house)

Girl's positions on the map: you can see where is everybody at the moment, to make things a little bit easier

Sex backgrounds: added proper backgrounds for all locations like kitchen, bar, lounge area and beach

Shun's room cleaning animations - she's not just standing there now, but she's scrubbing the toilet and/or dusting off the phone

Changed

Many, many bugfixes.

Thank you for sticking with us and for your unwavering support. Your encouragement keeps us going, and we're committed to making Komadori Inn the best it can be.

PS.

As a reminder to everyone, we are getting close to the Early Access release on Steam (Around October/November). At this time we will be recommending starting the game over (for Patrons and current demo players) and your current save files will "disappear" - it will be possible to bring them back, but we can not guarantee that you won't have any bugs or game crashes, because we will have to make some changes to the whole system (it was made long time ago and we want to make sure everything will work fine before the Steam release). But to make starting from the beginning a little bit better, we will be adding Steam Achievements soon too, so you'd have to play from the start anyway to unlock them. :)

Best, Macamagucha