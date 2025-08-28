 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19770046 Edited 28 August 2025 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Many fixes in this update for the public beta version. Also adds a new option to change the stand for an aircraft (for arrivals and towing operations).

 

- Fixed runway still being marked as in use even after last aircraft assigned to it was switched to another runway.

- Fixed incorrect runway pairs in runway config window.

- Fixed running out of flights on longer sessions.

- Fixed double punctuation on points message.

- Fixed bug when setting a spawn rate to zero during the session.

- Fixed parked aircraft blocking taxing aircraft.

- Fixed incorrect delay points deduction when towing.

- Fixed issues with non-pushback stands at RJBB.

Thanks for playing!

