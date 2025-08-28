Many fixes in this update for the public beta version. Also adds a new option to change the stand for an aircraft (for arrivals and towing operations).
- Fixed runway still being marked as in use even after last aircraft assigned to it was switched to another runway.
- Fixed incorrect runway pairs in runway config window.
- Fixed running out of flights on longer sessions.
- Fixed double punctuation on points message.
- Fixed bug when setting a spawn rate to zero during the session.
- Fixed parked aircraft blocking taxing aircraft.
- Fixed incorrect delay points deduction when towing.
- Fixed issues with non-pushback stands at RJBB.
Thanks for playing!
Changed depots in publicbeta branch