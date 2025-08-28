Hi and thanks for playing!



I'm going to concentrate on a bigger feature for a few days so getting this little patch out of the way.



- Scoring: When Dawn has lost her armor and is in her underwear, the Fight Score is now increased by 120% when hitting enemies, and the Time Bonus timer is slowed to 80%. When playing for score, loosing her armor was basically a check mate. Now you still have a chance to hit higher scores even after loosing her armor. Also, it adds a risk/reward element to gameplay since you can loose the armor on purpose early to try for higher scores.



- Scoring: Fixed a bug that if you're really, REALLY slow, the Time Bonus could be negative. It is now minimum clamped to zero.



I've discovered a bug that is driving me nuts. It happened 2 times in like, 30 hours of gameplay: once the game just returned to the main menu out of the blue in the middle of gameplay, and once I was already in the main menu but the game still reset back to the main menu (how does that make sense!?!?). It can be VERY frustrating if you're in the middle of a good run... Sorry about that if it happens to you. I hope I can find a fix soon.



Take care and all the best,

shaderbunny