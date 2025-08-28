Hello everyone, a few days ago the V2 was published with a lot of content, but I just noticed that scp 173 didn't work in this update, so I just corrected this bug. I also patched 2 bugs in the V2. Now you can play the V2 without problem. Sorry if the scp 173 didn't worked.

- The SCP 173 now worked, sorry for bad experience.

- Correcte the wrong button to equip the lighter

- Correct the sound of breathing when stop running

and a lot of minor change, this is only the majors changes. Thanks to all those who have reported bugs, and thanks to the community for its support! If you encounter a bug, don't hesitate to post it on the Discord group.

Discord : https://discord.com/invite/4xXHPc8JZY