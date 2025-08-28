- Fixed an issue where the damage displayed on the panel was inaccurate in some cases.
- Fixed a bug where skills released with Energy Crystals had a larger range than intended.
- Fixed a bug where some skills, when equipped with Spirit Warrior, Energy Crystals, or Mechanized Turret, received double bonuses from certain affixes on their Slates.
- Fixed an issue where Sniper 3's "All Focus will be consumed when releasing a Charged skill
You deal 5% more damage for each layer consumed" was not working properly.
- Fixed some missing translations.
- Adjusted some UI.
HOT FIX 1.5.3.1 Beta
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 2494811
