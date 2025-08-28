 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19769792 Edited 28 August 2025 – 12:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
🛠️ Bugfix
- The shadow wouldn't disappear when the zombie entered a mine. It now correctly follows the opacity of its wearer. 🌑
- Fixed a bug that prevented the translation setting from being saved when changed in-game. 💾
- The hospital tutorial stat icons wouldn't disappear if the menu was closed during this step of the tutorial. This is now fixed. ✅

✨ Additions
- Second part of the translations: all tutorials have been translated.

Changed files in this update

Windows French Depot 3909981
