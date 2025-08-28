“RPG Developer Bakin” Officially Launches After Extensive Evolution

Since its Early Access debut in October 2022, “RPG Developer Bakin” has undergone continuous development driven by user feedback, leading to numerous feature additions and refinements.

Today marks a major turning point with the implementation of a large-scale update focused on expanding customization and strategic options—such as equipment slot expansion and level-based item unlocks—ushering in the official launch of the full version.

This release is more than just an update; it signifies the beginning of Bakin as a full-featured tool that empowers anyone to easily create professional-quality RPGs.

Alongside the official launch, a free trial version is now available, allowing users to experience the tool’s capabilities firsthand. Furthermore, a sample game created with Bakin has been updated with multilingual support through today’s release of the plugin DLC “Localization Toolkit”.

We remain committed to improving Bakin and adding new features so that creators can continue to enjoy game development to the fullest.

RPG Developer Bakin Trailer Ver. 3:

RPG Developer Bakin Official Release Overview

Title: RPG Developer Bakin

Genre: Game Creation Tool

Recommended System Requirements: OS: Windows10 (64bit), CPU: Core i5-8400/Ryzen 5 1500X or better, Memory: 16GB, Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce™ GTX1650/AMD Radeon™ RX570, Storage: 8 GB available space

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional)

Release Date: August 28, 2025.

Price: $84.99 USD

Note: - If you have purchased the Early Access version, it will be updated to the official release at no additional cost.

- Any DLC you have already purchased or are currently using will remain available after the official release.

RPG Developer Bakin Trial Version Overview

Name: RPG Developer Bakin Demo

Release Date: August 28, 2025

Price: Free

Note: - Please note that some features are restricted.

- Game data created in the trial version can be transferred to the full version.

- Further details will be announced later via Steam News and other sources.

Sample Games “Orb Stories” and “Dungeon RPG Sample” – Update Overview

Two sample games created with Bakin—“Orb Stories” and “Dungeon RPG Sample”—have been updated with multilingual support using the newly released plugin DLC “Localization Toolkit”, available starting today.

Previously managed as separate game data for English and Japanese versions, the games are now unified into a single dataset that allows users to seamlessly switch between multiple languages.

The “Localization Toolkit” plugin enables not only the translation of in-game text (dialogue, UI, etc.) but also supports switching in-game assets such as signs and UI images. Language switching can be done with a single click from the in-game menu, providing a fully localized experience. These multilingual features can be experienced firsthand through the sample games.

\[Target/Details Page]

- Orb Stories: https://rpgbakin.com/products/orb-stories

- Dungeon RPG Sample: https://rpgbakin.com/products/dungeon-rpg-sample

RPG Developer Bakin Official Release Celebration Sale Now Live!

To commemorate the official release of RPG Developer Bakin, a “RPG Developer Bakin Official Launch Sale” is now live on Steam, offering great discounts on the base tool and paid DLC.

The discount also applies to bundled versions that include sale items, making this the perfect opportunity to get started with RPG Developer Bakin at an excellent value. Don’t miss out!

Click here for details → Official Release Celebration Sale Now Live!

Major Update Featuring Equipment Slot Expansion, Item Unlock Levels, and More

The latest update introduces a wide range of new features and improvements that greatly enhance the strategic depth and creative flexibility of the tool. Key additions include:

Support for dual-wielding (equipping items in both hands)

Item unlock level settings, allowing you to control when items become usable

Enhanced tag functionality and a new tag list feature for better content organization

Improvements to the layout tool, including support for scrollbars in in-game menus, enabling more flexible and user-friendly UI designs

Click here for details → Update Ver. 2.0







