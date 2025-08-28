 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19769579 Edited 28 August 2025 – 12:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fixed a bug in fight in which spamming the attack button would result in player not to sheathe her sword.
  • fixed a bug in environment colliders.
  • fixed player's death bug in fight.
  • fixed some of wolf riding bug (but still buggy!)

