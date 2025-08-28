- fixed a bug in fight in which spamming the attack button would result in player not to sheathe her sword.
- fixed a bug in environment colliders.
- fixed player's death bug in fight.
- fixed some of wolf riding bug (but still buggy!)
Playtest v0.04.06.06.03
