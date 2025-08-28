We've been working hard to improve OBLITACRATER, and we're excited to share a ton of new changes in this latest update! We hope you enjoy them. As always, your feedback is invaluable, so please let us know what you like, dislike, and what you'd like to see in future updates!

Major Gameplay Update

Significant adjustments have been made to the gameplay loop. Players now have the option to either re-enter the game or submit their accumulated score after each successful escape. Scores will no longer be automatically submitted to the leaderboard after each round; instead, they will be stored locally until the player chooses to conclude their run. This modification means that leaderboard entries are preserved, rather than being lost upon player death… which seemed a bit too mean.





As part of this modification we have also changed a large number of upgrades to be persistent rather than only per drop.

New Secondary fire UI

The secondary weapon UI has been repositioned to align with the dash UI, forming a ring around the player. This UI update also allowed for more engaging secondary weapon upgrades. Players now begin with two secondary weapon slots, with the option to expand their weapon range using the Arsenal Expander upgrade.

New player ship

The player character has been redesigned for a cleaner look. Additionally, the ship now features a procedural animation layer that dynamically adjusts its angle and thruster direction to align with its target velocity.

New Artwork

We have partnered with the exceptional artist Max Grecke to create a piece of key art! We’re thrilled with the end result! You can find Max’s portfolio here if you’d like to check out his other work

https://www.artstation.com/maxgrecke

Big Impact Upgrades

We’re exploring adding more game changing upgrades that change how you play the game. Most recently we introduced “Singularity Inducer” which turns the upgrade container into a small black hole that sucks in enemies and deals damage to them. We’re working on more that will have have a big impact on how you play the game.





