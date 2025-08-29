Value Adjustment: Monster attack coefficients in the difficulty settings should not affect our dragons.
Optimization: Optimized the settings interface layout.
Optimization: Empire time is now displayed in detail down to the day.
Bug Fix: Treaties with other lords were not canceled after declaring war on the king, causing hostility.
Bug Fix: After completing the main quest "Great Victory," the player's status changed from king back to lord.
Optimization: Added city gates and walls to the road network.
Value Adjustment: New recipe: Simple Food x100 = Grain x40 + Walnuts x50.
Value Adjustment: Increased base yields for wheat and winter squash.
Optimization: Increased the spawn rate for mine and quarry tasks, reducing wait times when large numbers of miners are working simultaneously.
Optimization: Added deep mining functionality to the quarry, leaving deep water pits on the surface.
Optimization: Added a reservation system to the cemetery to prevent multiple handymen from competing for the same burial space.
Bug Fix: After the werewolf's attack power is refreshed, some BUFFs are not effective, resulting in low attack power
Synchronize the test branch to the main branch
