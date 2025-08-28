Tiniest patch!
Bugfix:
* copy-pasting a new line into your ship's name could break the save mechanism
Features:
* Added the first official cheat code. You'll have to join Discord to discover it :)
* Added new mayor quest: Invite trader to city.
