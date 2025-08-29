

As we anticipated, the 1.7.0 Building Layouts have had a significant impact on the overall balance of Mechabellum, and this makes fast balance adjustments necessary. In the past 24 hours, we have received a bunch of feedback and collected a relatively limited amount of data. After some internal discussion, we have decided to release a balance patch based on current data and feedback. And we are very likely to release multiple balance adjustment patches in the near future.



Building Layouts

Adjustments have been made to all building layouts, and the new layouts will encourage asymmetric formation more.

The number of Defense Walls in all building layouts has been reduced from 2 sets to 1 set.

Developer's Note: The new building layouts will be more friendly to asymmetric formations, encouraging more dynamic gameplay.

Defense Wall

HP 2030 → 1112 (-45%)

Developer's Note: The adjusted defensive wall will be more easily breached by low-damage units, which will benefit the previously disadvantaged low-damage opening.

Rapid-Fire Cannon

Range 135 → 130

Attack target: Air & Ground→ Ground-only

Developer's Note: The adjusted Rapid-Fire Cannon will be more easily countered by air units. And units such as the Mustang with \[Range Enhancement] can also fight better against it.

Initial Units

Removed the starting scenario related to Stormcaller.

Developer's Note: Players in lower MMR ranges have been disliking the Stormcaller opening for a long time, and we have been constantly looking for a suitable opportunity to address it. After the addition of building layouts in 1.7.0, players' dislike towards Stormcaller opening became even stronger, and players in higher MMR ranges have also begun to dislike it. This has given us a good opportunity to finally resolve this issue, and we can finally remove the Stormcaller opening. It is worth noting that after the addition of Hound, Tarantula, Sabertooth, and Void Eye, the number of units opening increased from the initial 12 to 25. Therefore, we believe that removing 4 Stormcaller openings will not have a significant impact on the opening diversity.

Unit Reinforcement

Significantly reduced the number of units provided by each reinforcement card.

Developer's Note: After the building layouts were added to the game, the snowball effect in the early rounds has been effectively curbed, which also allows us to rely less on the unit reinforcement cards, which have a similar function. The goal of this adjustment to unit reinforcements is to reduce the number of units on the battlefield in earlier rounds.

More feedback

Currently, we are internally discussing the possibility of conducting larger-scale public testing for future patches. We are likely to adjust the testing process and scope in the coming months. Before that, we would like to ask you to leave feedback under this post if you want. More detailed feedback will help us make better adjustments in the future.