🍬 Sweet news, Candy Shop fans! 🍬



A brand-new Sweet Update has just arrived in Candy Shop: Sweet Start! 🎉



Here’s what’s new:

✨ Improved UI – it now scales correctly for all screen ratios, even ultra-wide monitors like the Samsung Odyssey G9.

✨ Fixed an issue where a worker and customer could get stuck if the player was blocked by an action.

✨ The pinned recipe is now visible while managing the pantry.

✨ Doors stuck on the edge of the map can now be moved or deleted.



Thank you for all your sweet feedback – keep it coming, and enjoy the smoother candy-making experience! 🍭💖



See you soon,

Candy Shop : Sweet Start Team