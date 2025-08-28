🍬 Sweet news, Candy Shop fans! 🍬
A brand-new Sweet Update has just arrived in Candy Shop: Sweet Start! 🎉
Here’s what’s new:
✨ Improved UI – it now scales correctly for all screen ratios, even ultra-wide monitors like the Samsung Odyssey G9.
✨ Fixed an issue where a worker and customer could get stuck if the player was blocked by an action.
✨ The pinned recipe is now visible while managing the pantry.
✨ Doors stuck on the edge of the map can now be moved or deleted.
Thank you for all your sweet feedback – keep it coming, and enjoy the smoother candy-making experience! 🍭💖
See you soon,
Candy Shop : Sweet Start Team
Update 1.0.1
Update notes via Steam Community
