28 August 2025 Build 19769350 Edited 28 August 2025 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🍬 Sweet news, Candy Shop fans! 🍬

A brand-new Sweet Update has just arrived in Candy Shop: Sweet Start! 🎉

Here’s what’s new:
✨ Improved UI – it now scales correctly for all screen ratios, even ultra-wide monitors like the Samsung Odyssey G9.
✨ Fixed an issue where a worker and customer could get stuck if the player was blocked by an action.
✨ The pinned recipe is now visible while managing the pantry.
✨ Doors stuck on the edge of the map can now be moved or deleted.

Thank you for all your sweet feedback – keep it coming, and enjoy the smoother candy-making experience! 🍭💖

See you soon,
Candy Shop : Sweet Start Team

