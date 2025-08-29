Dear subjects,

We're excited to share that Sultan's Game New Version "The Mirror Visitor" Now Live! Purchase now and save 15%! This update also introduces the Golden Throne avatar frame as a new Steam Community item! Thanks for all your support and feedback, we bring you the latest update based on them.

Performance Improvements and New Features

Added storyline content for crowdfunded character Mirror Spirit, which triggers several turns after unlocking "A Glimpse of the Divine" in the Fate's Ledger and completing "Battle of the Mind I". The story will branch differently based on player choices, with each story segment beginning by eliminating the corresponding type of Sultan card until the finale.

Added card collection feature to the Gallery

Bug Fixes

The following list might contain spoilers; read at your own risk.

Optimized character portraits

Fixed known typos and improved text quality

Changed Fierce Giant Wolf type from "char" to "item"

Added missing gender identifiers for some characters

Fixed an issue where "Royal Interest" event had incomplete result conditions

Fixed an issue where "Queen's Friend" wouldn't restart properly without placing Bloodshed Card

Fixed an issue where calculation formulas were incorrect in Palace Duel and Duel events

Fixed an issue where abomination could be placed in the "Sacred Pillars" event

Fixed an issue where specific characters wouldn't display correct names when attending the "Enjoyed Cactus Cake" event

Modified attribute quantities gained by Faraj in "A Windfall Falls From the Sky"

Fixed an issue where Faris Epilogue didn't check if Fadia was alive

Fixed an issue where Jawad's condition judgment was incorrect in "Escape to China"

Fixed an issue where Eldritch Cultic God wasn't properly cleared under certain special circumstances

Fixed an issue where Jabal's "Ruler in Hell" Epilogue had incorrect condition configurations

Fixed an issue where the protagonist branch couldn't be displayed in "Royal Interest" event

Fixed an issue where some characters were incorrectly drawn into Junah's Game

Fixed an issue where difficulty text was incorrect in Jabal's Public Boxing Match

Optimized background panels for some events

Thanks for all the love and support! Here's to a fantastic summer of gaming!

The game is the latest If the in-game version meets any of following:

Win64: 1.0.3f0e7ae6

Linux: 1.0.1973e3cc

MacOs: 1.0.04d1d9e1