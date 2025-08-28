We’ve been hard at work making WonderLang even better for Japanese learners, and we’re excited to share what’s new:

1. Voice & Text Improvements

Even though our original voiceovers were created by a native Japanese speaker, some players noticed mispronunciations in certain lines. To make sure everything sounds natural, we brought in a second native freelancer to carefully check every single dialogue line.

As a result, we’ve:

Replaced 56 dialogue lines with corrected pronunciation.

Simplified some early-game text to make it more beginner-friendly.

Adjusted pacing in a few places so the audio feels smoother and easier to follow.

2. New Keyboard Options

Japanese learners use very different input methods depending on their background, so we’ve added new keyboard layouts to make typing easier for everyone:

Grouped Kana Keyboard - For beginners who struggled with the standard JIS layout, this version groups kana by sound, making it easier to find characters.

IME Kana Keyboard - Type in romaji, and the keyboard automatically converts your input into kana.

IME Kanji Keyboard (Kanji mode only) - Start with romaji, which converts to kana, and then press the space bar to turn kana into kanji directly.

Different players have different play styles, so whether you’re a total beginner or already used to typing in Japanese, WonderLang now adapts to you.

3. Bug Fixes

We’ve also squashed a lot of bugs over the past few weeks. If you ever encounter an issue, please let us know at

contact@wonderlang.net

most reports are solved within 24 hours.

4. What’s Next

We’re now working on a complete redesign of the UI and menus. In September, you’ll see:

Cleaner, more responsive menus.

More customization options for both the game and menu appearance.

A greatly improved notepad.

A toggle to switch between base and target language in all menus.

This overhaul also prepares WonderLang for the arrival of new base languages (currently only English). WonderLang is not just for anglophones; expect new base languages before the end of the year!

✨ Thank you for playing and supporting WonderLang. We’re committed to making the game as fun, accessible, and adaptable as possible.