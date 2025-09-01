 Skip to content
Major 1 September 2025 Build 19769228 Edited 1 September 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new season begins! We're bringing brand new seasonal content, making balance adjustments, optimizing some features, and fixing some bugs.

New Content

New Collection
  • Victory Effect - City-Wide Bounty


New Hero Skins
  • Naga Queen - Naga Valkyrie
  • The Tyrant of Frost Shadow - General of the Frozen Wasteland
  • Astral Mage - Astromancer
  • Jungle Prophet - Trojan Horse
  • Chaos Overlord - Demon Prototype
  • Alchemist - Mad Scientist


New Heroes
  • Dragon Overlord
  • Bounty Hunter


New Treasures
  • Life-Drinker Blade
  • EXP Distributor
  • Goblin Stardust


Balance Adjustments

Heroes

Mystic Mage
  • Talent: After a battle begins, each time an Ultimate is cast, its damage is increased by 50%, up to a maximum of 200% -> 300%.


Venom Sorcerer
  • Talent: All Poison damage taken by enemies is increased by (10 + Hero Level*2.5) -> (10 + Hero Level*3).


Treasures

Treasure Journal / Grimoire Journal / Store Membership / Archmage's Bracelet
  • The above treasures now strictly correct for independent probability events. Their effects in-use will now be perfectly consistent with the stated probabilities.


Goblin Part
  • The price of [Random Skill] in the Skill Store is reduced by 10/15/15 -> 15/15/15 Gold, capped at 1200/1400/1600 Gold.
  • You can hold up to 3 at the same time.


Moonlit Ring
  • When a rare skill appears in the store, gain 20 Gold, up to a maximum of 1000/1200/1400 Gold.
  • The refresh pool restriction has been removed. You can hold up to 3 at the same time.


Mythic Relic
  • On use, choose a mythic skill to obtain, but lose 300/250/200 -> 250/200/150 Gold per round for 4 rounds.


Sacred Feather
  • Increases damage taken on battle defeat by 1. On activation, sets your Health to match the highest in the match (will not exceed your Max Health).


Vampire Grail - Phase 2
  • Choose a branch. At the start of the round, sacrifice 2 -> 1-2 Player Life to gain 1 skill from the chosen branch.


Battle Supply Chest - Phase 3
  • Each time a hero is upgraded, recover 2 Player Life. When this treasure is obtained, lose 3 -> 4 Player Life.


Healing Gem - Phase 3
  • When the Skill Store is refreshed 4 -> 5 times within a round, recover 2 Life.


Skills

Counterattack
  • Each Dodge has a 60% chance to deal 20 physical damage to the enemy. This damage cannot be dodged.


Holy Explosion
  • At the start of battle, deal Holy Damage to the enemy equal to 30% of their Max HP, and reduce their Max HP by the same amount.


Healing Array
  • When your HP first falls below 30%, instantly heal 500 HP, then heal 90 HP every 0.3s for 6s.


Fury Dodge
  • Old Effect: While in Fury state, increase Dodge by 1 every 0.5s.
  • New Effect: While in Fury state, increase Dodge by 4.


Fury Crit
  • Old Effect: While in Fury state, increase Crit by 1 every 0.5s.
  • New Effect: While in Fury state, increase Crit by 4.


Feature Optimizations and Additions

  • Downloads on the Google Play Store are now available in Russia and Japan.
  • Prevented players from facing the same opponent in consecutive rounds in the short term.
  • Increased the skill purchase time for players in Golden rank and below, based on their highest-ever rank.
  • Added the Crystal Chest to the store. Players can use Brawl Crystals to open them and obtain hero skins, hero avatars, and other resources.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where combat statistics were sometimes inaccurate.
  • Fixed an issue where players would sometimes fail to properly enter a tournament battle.
  • Fixed an issue where switching accounts could cause an anomaly in the number of Tarot bets.


