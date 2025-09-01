New ContentNew Collection
- Victory Effect - City-Wide Bounty
New Hero Skins
- Naga Queen - Naga Valkyrie
- The Tyrant of Frost Shadow - General of the Frozen Wasteland
- Astral Mage - Astromancer
- Jungle Prophet - Trojan Horse
- Chaos Overlord - Demon Prototype
- Alchemist - Mad Scientist
New Heroes
- Dragon Overlord
- Bounty Hunter
New Treasures
- Life-Drinker Blade
- EXP Distributor
- Goblin Stardust
Balance AdjustmentsHeroes
Mystic Mage
- Talent: After a battle begins, each time an Ultimate is cast, its damage is increased by 50%, up to a maximum of
200%-> 300%.
Venom Sorcerer
- Talent: All Poison damage taken by enemies is increased by (10 + Hero Level*
2.5) -> (10 + Hero Level*3).
Treasures
Treasure Journal / Grimoire Journal / Store Membership / Archmage's Bracelet
- The above treasures now strictly correct for independent probability events. Their effects in-use will now be perfectly consistent with the stated probabilities.
Goblin Part
- The price of [Random Skill] in the Skill Store is reduced by
10/15/15-> 15/15/15 Gold, capped at 1200/1400/1600 Gold.
- You can hold up to 3 at the same time.
Moonlit Ring
- When a rare skill appears in the store, gain 20 Gold, up to a maximum of 1000/1200/1400 Gold.
- The refresh pool restriction has been removed. You can hold up to 3 at the same time.
Mythic Relic
- On use, choose a mythic skill to obtain, but lose
300/250/200-> 250/200/150 Gold per round for 4 rounds.
Sacred Feather
- Increases damage taken on battle defeat by 1. On activation, sets your Health to match the highest in the match (will not exceed your Max Health).
Vampire Grail - Phase 2
- Choose a branch. At the start of the round, sacrifice
2-> 1-2 Player Life to gain 1 skill from the chosen branch.
Battle Supply Chest - Phase 3
- Each time a hero is upgraded, recover 2 Player Life. When this treasure is obtained, lose
3-> 4 Player Life.
Healing Gem - Phase 3
- When the Skill Store is refreshed
4-> 5 times within a round, recover 2 Life.
Skills
Counterattack
- Each Dodge has a 60% chance to deal 20 physical damage to the enemy. This damage cannot be dodged.
Holy Explosion
- At the start of battle, deal Holy Damage to the enemy equal to 30% of their Max HP, and reduce their Max HP by the same amount.
Healing Array
- When your HP first falls below 30%, instantly heal 500 HP, then heal 90 HP every 0.3s for 6s.
Fury Dodge
- Old Effect: While in Fury state, increase Dodge by 1 every 0.5s.
- New Effect: While in Fury state, increase Dodge by 4.
Fury Crit
- Old Effect: While in Fury state, increase Crit by 1 every 0.5s.
- New Effect: While in Fury state, increase Crit by 4.
Feature Optimizations and Additions
- Downloads on the Google Play Store are now available in Russia and Japan.
- Prevented players from facing the same opponent in consecutive rounds in the short term.
- Increased the skill purchase time for players in Golden rank and below, based on their highest-ever rank.
- Added the Crystal Chest to the store. Players can use Brawl Crystals to open them and obtain hero skins, hero avatars, and other resources.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where combat statistics were sometimes inaccurate.
- Fixed an issue where players would sometimes fail to properly enter a tournament battle.
- Fixed an issue where switching accounts could cause an anomaly in the number of Tarot bets.
Android Download Links:Mega: https://mega.nz/file/jDRX2T5C#2Jj7PFpHzsUktCMF_Tve6GOGTMO-Y-0aQGWrBuh7XjY
Send: https://send.now/gc1hdlvgkhhi
Discord: https://discord.gg/PU9ZFHSBYD
