Early Access for DRIFT ISLAND starts today!



We’re excited to announce that from today, you can jump into the Early Access version of DRIFT ISLAND! It’s the very beginning of our journey, and we’d love to build this game together with you.



Why you probably shouldn’t buy our game (yet)



Let’s be honest: this is Early Access. And that means:



- There’s not a lot of content right now.

- Plenty of things might not work as expected.

- If you’re looking for the polish of a finished game, you’ll most likely be disappointed.



So if you want a full, complete experience - you should wait. Seriously. Come back later when we’ve added more features, content, and stability.



But… if you’re the kind of player who loves to see a game grow from the ground up, who enjoys giving feedback, sharing ideas, and helping shape a project - then welcome!



Here’s what we promise:

- We’ll keep the price at a very friendly level during Early Access.

- We’ll be active on Discord, talking with you, gathering feedback, and being transparent about our progress.

- Together, we can make this game into something truly special.



So, don’t buy it if you’re expecting a finished product.



Do buy it if you want to support us early, join the conversation, and help us build this journey step by step.