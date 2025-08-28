 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19769179 Edited 28 August 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
✅If you assigned elements to R3 and L3 and deleted and started a new save file, the element assignations persisted, allowing you to use elements you didn't have in the second game
✅The slime had its hurtbox enabled even if not visible (you could jump on it)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3745531
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3745532
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3745533
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link