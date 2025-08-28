 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19769160 Edited 28 August 2025 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
英語版を大きく改善しました。
翻訳協力： Yuna Toya

We’ve made the English translation way better.
Special thanks to Yuna Toya for the translation support.

その他：
ゲーム中のBGMをYoutubeにアップしました。

Others:
The official OST is now available on YouTube.
https://youtu.be/nA3ke8LBDP4

