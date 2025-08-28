英語版を大きく改善しました。
翻訳協力： Yuna Toya
We’ve made the English translation way better.
Special thanks to Yuna Toya for the translation support.
--------------------------------------------------------------
その他：
ゲーム中のBGMをYoutubeにアップしました。
Others:
The official OST is now available on YouTube.
https://youtu.be/nA3ke8LBDP4
ver 1.0.4 update
