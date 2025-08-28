Hello everyone!

Version 1.1.4 is here! 🚀🛸 This update brings a fresh breeze into the game and adds even more atmosphere to your intergalactic arcade.

🛠 What’s new in this update:

🌍 Automatic Language Selection – The game now starts in the language you’ve set in Steam.

👽 Alien Names – Visitors from across the cosmos now come with random names shown above their heads. Get to know your guests better!

🎨 Colorful Spacesuits – Aliens now appear in random suit colors, making your arcade even more lively and diverse.

💰 Object Cost Balancing – Several object prices have been adjusted to make the experience fairer and more strategic.

🐛 Other Small Improvements – For an overall smoother gameplay experience.

🎯 Why should you try this update?

Your guests now feel more individual and alive – and thanks to the improved language selection and object balancing, running your arcade is more accessible and exciting than ever!

Thanks for your feedback and support – I’m already working on more surprises, so stay tuned! 🌠