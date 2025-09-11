Hello, Pilots!This is the Steam® version "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2" team.Server maintenance will be performed on the following schedule.◇Date & Time[PDT] 09/10/2025 22:00 – 09/11/2025 01:00 [Scheduled][CEST] 09/11/2025 07:00 – 09/11/2025 10:00 [Scheduled]◇Maintenance Details・Application Data Update・Supply Drop Lineup Update※Please note that you will not be able to log in to the game during the maintenance.※The end time may vary depending on the maintenance status. Please understand this in advance.※Entering the maintenance during matching may cause unexpected errors.Please log out of the game before maintenance.We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.[PDT] 09/11/2025 / [CEST] 09/11/2025 Updated content is listed below.■GBO Antumn Festival Pre-eventStarting from [PDT] 08/28/2025 / [CEST] 08/28/2025, GBO Antumn Festival Pre-event will be held.■Period[PDT] 08/28/2025 01:00 – 10/01/2025 21:59 [Scheduled][CEST] 08/28/2025 10:00 – 10/02/2025 06:59 [Scheduled]※You can have a check to the information below for more details.■Prototype Psycho Gundam guaranteed STEP UP Supply DropStarting from [PDT] 09/11/2025 / [CEST] 09/11/2025,Prototype Psycho Gundam LV1 guaranteed STEP UP Supply Drop will begin.■Period[PDT] 09/11/2025 01:00 – 09/17/2025 21:30 [Scheduled][CEST] 09/11/2025 10:00 – 09/18/2025 06:30 [Scheduled]■Featured material that will benefit from the Big Boost to its Supply Rate・★★★ Prototype Psycho Gundam LV1 (General unit, ground/space uses, cost: 650)■ContentA Supply Drop, in which 10 consecutive Supply Drops can be requested up to STEP5.The STEP will progress by 1 each time you perform a request, as STEP1 → STEP2 → STEP3 → STEP4 → STEP5.Once STEP5 finishes, the Boosted Supply Drop will end.・STEP1 (15 Tokens): Tokens 50% OFF!・STEP2 (30 Tokens): ★★ and above Materials Drop Rate x1.5!・STEP3 (30 Tokens): 1 ★★ or above rarity MS guaranteed!・STEP4 (30 Tokens): Drop rate for Prototype Psycho Gundam LV1 x 1.5!・STEP5 (30 Tokens): 1 Prototype Psycho Gundam LV1 guaranteed!※Same supplies will be drawn as the ongoing Supply Drops.For details, please check the [Item List].※Please also make sure to have a check to the event schedule so that you will not miss anything.■Notice of Supply Drop Lineup “Prototype Psycho Gundam”Supply Drop Lineup has been updated.■Period[PDT] 09/11/2025 01:00 – 09/17/2025 21:30 [Scheduled][CEST] 09/11/2025 10:00 – 09/18/2025 06:30 [Scheduled]■Added New Materials■Unit・★★★ Prototype Psycho Gundam LV1 (General unit, ground/space uses, cost: 650)※The above MS is eligible for the Monthly MS Bonus Unit.■Mobile Suit Features・General unit with cost of 650.・This prototype unit is based on the Gundam Mk-II, and was developed by the Titans integrating technologyfrom old Zeon forces.・Able to independently develop high-performance MS, the Titans successfully completed the Gundam Mk-II.It featured human-like movement and structure with a movable, lightweight frame for exceptional mobility.But as the resistance from the AEUG intensified, there was an urgent need to develop next-gen Gundam,which led to integration of technologies such as the Psycommu from old Zeon forces.・Pushing the limits of MS firepower, this prototype was equipped with a mega particle cannon,and wired- launch, arm-mounted beam cannons for omni- directional attacks.However, insufficient generator output and a Psycommu device that could not be scaled down in sizecalled for a much larger backpack, drastically increases the unit’s weight,leading to a notable decrease in its mobility.・Can be deployed both on the Ground and in Space.※This video may not be representative of the actual product.※Please also make sure to have a check to the event schedule so that you will not miss anything.Skill “Psycommu System Frenzy”・When at less than a certain of HP, the skill will temporarily activate, but only once.・Increases ATK power and mobility・Reduce thruster consumption when starting high-speed movement・Reduce reaction from ranged attacks・Grant the effect of skill “Interrupt Tackle LV1”・Altering reaction caused by tackles・Nullifies all reactions except stagger due to cumulative damage, ONLY immediately after skill activation・Increase damage taken by your unit■Counter animation of Prototype Psycho GundamWhen a counter is triggered, this unit grabs the enemy with its right arm.The counter changes based on the use of the sub-weapon “Wired Arm Beam Cannon [Launch].”・When the right arm is on the unit⇒ Triggers the normal counter animation・When the right arm is deployed⇒ The counter won’t activate, but it is still possible to down the enemy unit.■Exclusive pilot item as a Bonus for the 10 Consecutive Supply Drops!Beginning from [PDT] 09/11/2025 01:00 / [CEST] 09/11/2025 10:00,1 random exclusive pilot item as a bonus can be obtained from 10 consecutive drops.■Period[PDT] 09/11/2025 01:00 – 09/17/2025 21:30 [Scheduled][CEST] 09/11/2025 10:00 – 09/18/2025 06:30 [Scheduled]■Supply Drop with Bonus ItemsNormal 10-consecutive Supply Drops■Bonus Item Contents (get 1 of the 2 items randomly listed below)■WearNormal Suit: Titans 01■AccessoryHelmet: Titans 01※Requesting 10-Consecutive Supply Drops during the campaign will grant you an additional 11th supply drop,and get 1 extra item.※Single Supply Drop is NOT applied with this benefit.The bonus item will not be awarded even if you request the 1-Attempt Supply Drop ten times in a row.■Other materials⇒ Information about newly added materials■New unlocked upper LV unit・★★★ Gundam Mk-II [Magallanica Issued] LV2 (General unit, ground/space uses, cost: 600)※All ★★★ and above units are are eligible for the Monthly MS Bonus Unit.■Removed Materials from the Supply DropSome materials are removed from the supply drop lineup.※For more information regarding the updated supply drop lineup, please refer to the [Supply Drop List].■Notice of [Big Boost to Supply Drop Rates Campaign]Some of the newly added materials will have a boost to their supply drop rates for a limited time.■Period[PDT] 09/11/2025 01:00 – 09/17/2025 21:30 [Scheduled][CEST] 09/11/2025 10:00 – 09/18/2025 06:30 [Scheduled]■Featured material that will benefit from the Big Boost to its Supply Rate・★★★ Prototype Psycho Gundam LV1 (General unit, ground/space uses, cost: 650)■Supply Drops that will benefit from Big Boost to Supply Rates・Normal Supply Drop・STEP UP Supply Drop※After the end of the campaign, all supply drop rates will be the same as other materials.■Notice of “Limited Supply Drop!! Gundam Mk-II [Magallanica Issued]”Starting from [PDT] 09/11 / [CEST] 09/11/2025, a Limited Supply Drop with a MS drop rate boosted event will begin.■Period[PDT] 09/11/2025 01:00 – 09/17/2025 21:30 [Scheduled][CEST] 09/11/2025 10:00 – 09/18/2025 06:30 [Scheduled]■ContentsDuring the period, “Limited Supply Drop (Once / 10 Times)” can be requested from the material counter.During the Limited Supply Drop, Gundam Mk-II [Magallanica Issued]’s drop rate will be increased.■Featured material with a Big Boost to its supply drop rateIn the Limited Supply Drop, drop rate on each unit LV and weapons will be affected respectively.◎Supply drop rate increase① (Item Amount 1)・★★★ Gundam Mk-II [Magallanica Issued] LV1 (General unit, ground/space uses, cost: 550)◎Supply drop rate increase② (Item Amount 1)・★★★ Gundam Mk-II [Magallanica Issued] LV2 (General unit, ground/space uses, cost: 600)◎Supply drop rate increase③ (Item Amount 1)・★★ Beam Magnum [Output Modified] LV2■Supply Drops that are affected by the drop rate increase・Limited Supply Drop※Materials those can be received from this Limited Supply Drop will be as same as the current normal Supply Drop lineup.Differing from the standard Supply Drop, only the specified items in the Limited Supply Drop will be boosted.※Drop rate increases of the Limited Supply Drop will affect the units of each LV and the units’ main weapon differently.While LV 1-2 unit and weapons are affected by the drop rate increases as below.・LV1 Unit’s drop rate increased by “3%”・LV2 Unit’s drop rate increased by “3%”・Main weapons’ drop rate Increase “3％”The Supply Drop rate increases is made by the reducing the drop rate of “★” rarity items.※Regarding the detailed lineup of the Limited Supply Drop, please check [Item List].※The amount of tokens required to request a Limited Supply Drop is the same as normal Supply Drop.(Once – 3 tokens / 10 Times – 30 tokens)※Please also make sure to have a check to the event schedule so that you will not miss anything.■New Materials for exchange are added to Recycle Counter.⇒ Information about newly added materials■Units・★★ Acguy [TB] LV2 added・★★ Acguy Firepower Type A [TB] LV2 added・★★ Acguy Recon Type [TB] LV2 added・★★ Pale Rider [Space Type] LV4 added・★★ Pale Rider [Ground Heavy Arms] LV4 added※The materials mentioned above will be available at the Recycle Counter, from [JST] 09/11/2025 – 09/12/2025.■New Materials for exchange are added to DP exchange Counter.⇒ Information about newly added materials■Units・★★ Galbaldy Beta High Mobility Type (Titans) LV2 added・★★ GM SP III [Mid-Range Support Unit] LV2 added■Rating Match/Quick Match Game Modes are updated.※There may be differences about the game mode with the information above,which were introduced during the previous update regarding [Possible Game Modes].■Some MS spec is adjusted for the Situation Battle “A Sign of Zeta”.■Adjusted MS◎Team B・Marasai⇒ Greater MS spec・Hizack⇒ Greater MS spec■Schedule for this week's weekend-only battle◎Weekend-only battle schedule[PDT] 09/11/2025 12:00 – 09/14/2025 11:59 [Scheduled][CEST] 09/11/2025 21:00 – 09/14/2025 20:59 [Scheduled]◎Special Rules・Special Battle is now available!・Situation Battle “A Sign of Zeta” will be held.■Next Clan Match SchedulePlease refer, here for the next Clan Match schedule and reward collection period.For an overview of the Clan Match, please refer here.The latest information will be posted on STEAM News and our X (Twitter) in the future.We look forward to your continued support of "Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2".