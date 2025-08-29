 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19769017 Edited 29 August 2025 – 02:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed Bandit Record and Contract progression bugs
-Fixed abnormal water reflections in the lobby
-Cutscenes can now be skipped after clearing the tutorial mission
-Exit button is now displayed on the title screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 2475011
