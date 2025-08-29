-Fixed Bandit Record and Contract progression bugs
-Fixed abnormal water reflections in the lobby
-Cutscenes can now be skipped after clearing the tutorial mission
-Exit button is now displayed on the title screen
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1064
