28 August 2025 Build 19768999 Edited 28 August 2025 – 10:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
1、增加【剧本目标】功能；
2、增加【事件列览】功能；
3、优化子嗣相关内容；
1）提升神童获得红色特性概率；
2）提升子嗣继承父母技能概率；
2）提升研习属性成长；
3）增加神童专属天赋树；


4、修复AI佩戴远程兵种时可能出现释放近战技能的问题；
5、修复可能出现相同武将的问题；
6、修复单挑可能出现空血后还在战斗的情况；
7、修复已出征的武将可被免除官职的问题；

Windows 64-bit Depot 1984721
macOS 64-bit Depot 1984722
