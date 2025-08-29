 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19768929 Edited 29 August 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes


  • Fixed not being able to jump as the monkey
  • Fixed enemies running in gaps/traps outside of the player range
  • Fixed some helmets/armors not displaying damage correctly when worn
  • Fixed purple cyclops having two eyes after dying
  • Fixed debris of broken armor sometimes being rendered above other items
  • Fixed varying height of companions
  • Fixed a visual glitch of the monster talking
  • Fixed village guards suddenly becoming invisible mid-sentence
  • Adjusted some voice lines
  • Polished hurt animation of the flying Evelius

Changed files in this update

Depot 1700271
