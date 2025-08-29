Bug fixes
- Fixed not being able to jump as the monkey
- Fixed enemies running in gaps/traps outside of the player range
- Fixed some helmets/armors not displaying damage correctly when worn
- Fixed purple cyclops having two eyes after dying
- Fixed debris of broken armor sometimes being rendered above other items
- Fixed varying height of companions
- Fixed a visual glitch of the monster talking
- Fixed village guards suddenly becoming invisible mid-sentence
- Adjusted some voice lines
- Polished hurt animation of the flying Evelius
Changed files in this update