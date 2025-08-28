- Fixed a bug preventing AI from using any consumables or casting spells while blind.
- Fixed telepathy and night vision AI to use them only when blind/in darkness.
- Fixed incorrectly assigned equipment restriction groups.
- Fixed crash caused by incorrectly assuming that a companion is creature's assigned steed.
1.2.6 hotfix patch
