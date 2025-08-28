 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19768917 Edited 28 August 2025 – 10:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug preventing AI from using any consumables or casting spells while blind.
  • Fixed telepathy and night vision AI to use them only when blind/in darkness.
  • Fixed incorrectly assigned equipment restriction groups.
  • Fixed crash caused by incorrectly assuming that a companion is creature's assigned steed.

Changed files in this update

KeeperRL Content Depot 329971
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit KeeperRL Windows Depot 329972
  • Loading history…
macOS KeeperRL Mac Depot 329973
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit KeeperRL Depot Linux 64-bit Depot 329975
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit KeeperRL Windows 64-bit Depot 329976
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link