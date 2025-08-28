Changelog

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Mixed Message Barrel was providing more knockback than intended.



Fixed an issue with runaway knockback values causing some enemies to be flung around.



Fixed an issue with Banish warnings showing inaccurate text.



Fixed an issue where Magic Module augments were not locked behind their map crates.



Fixed an issue where tooltips could show with incorrect layering.



Fixed an issue where Minimap icons would get stuck in the drop zone select screen.



Fixed an issue with the clone counter on the game over screen.



Fixed an issue with Honey-Flavored Combat Stims description displaying incorrectly.



Fixed an issue where the player's shield would heal when hit by a projectile from Bzz Prime.



Fixed an issue where picking up an Airdrop would refill the player's shield.



Fixed an issue where the Drone would target the player if targeting was set to Weakest.



Fixed an issue where killing Carl Jr. quickly could cause the Boss Trophy to spawn out of bounds.



Steam Deck™ Verified ✅

Thank You! ❤️

