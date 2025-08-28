 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19768777
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi NIMRODS!

In today's hotfix we're addressing a couple of bugs that were brought to our attention by the community.

Changelog

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Mixed Message Barrel was providing more knockback than intended.
  • Fixed an issue with runaway knockback values causing some enemies to be flung around.
  • Fixed an issue with Banish warnings showing inaccurate text.
  • Fixed an issue where Magic Module augments were not locked behind their map crates.
  • Fixed an issue where tooltips could show with incorrect layering.
  • Fixed an issue where Minimap icons would get stuck in the drop zone select screen.
  • Fixed an issue with the clone counter on the game over screen.
  • Fixed an issue with Honey-Flavored Combat Stims description displaying incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue where the player's shield would heal when hit by a projectile from Bzz Prime.
  • Fixed an issue where picking up an Airdrop would refill the player's shield.
  • Fixed an issue where the Drone would target the player if targeting was set to Weakest.
  • Fixed an issue where killing Carl Jr. quickly could cause the Boss Trophy to spawn out of bounds.


Steam Deck™ Verified ✅

NIMRODS is Steam Deck Verified. For more information, check out

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2086430/announcements/detail/506206686159048206

Thank You! ❤️

We would like to thank each of one you for the amazing support. With each update we aim to make NIMRODS better and better. Without you, NIMRODS wouldn't be what it is today.

If you haven't already, come join our official Discord server:

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2086432
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2086433
  • Loading history…
