
28 August 2025 Build 19768701 Edited 28 August 2025 – 11:59:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Changed how cosmetics information is sent to other players in the lobby. This should make sure that all cats in the lobby at least visually appear on your screen. However, players on previous versions of the game won't be able to see your cat in their lobby anymore, and vice versa, until they update.
  • The game now uses a borderless window again, instead of being fullscreen.
  • Fixed issue with hidden taskbar not appearing when hovering at the bottom edge of the screen
  • Fixed issue with notifications not appearing due to fullscreen mode

Changed files in this update

