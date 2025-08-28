Thank you very much for all the feedback we've received since release.

Based on your feedback, we'd like to announce our roadmap for upcoming major updates to bring you a more fun, exciting, and new gaming experience.





\[September]

・New factions (2 factions)

・Custom faction mode enhancements and expansions

・Improve enemy AI thinking routines

(More accurate behavior on maps with water terrain, etc.)

・Add options for setting starting conditions



\[October]

・Add a workshop function for MOD



\[December]

・New factions (2 factions)

・New mode featuring a large map with over 64 areas

・Multiplayer mode



In addition to the above, we will continue to improve and add to (1) UI and graphics, (2) Enemy AI, and (3) multi linguages support.