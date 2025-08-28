To all Wild Ones：

Since the Early Access launch, your talent and passion have consistently amazed us. Across the community, we’ve witnessed countless extraordinary fan creations—from imaginative character skins to personalized weapon designs… Each piece radiates astonishing creativity and love. This made us realize: You love Wild Assault just as much as we do, and you’re eager to make it even better!

Such collaborative passion deserves our most solemn response.

Now, the time has come!

To ensure every creator’s spark has a chance to shine, and to truly shape Wild Assault into the game we all dream of, we proudly announce: The Wild Assault Co-Creation Plan—"Imagination Era" officially begins today!

This is not merely an event—it’s our first collective step toward the future. Starting now, we embark on an infinite journey of creative exploration together.

Our ultimate vision: Build a complete pipeline from "idea" to "implementation," allowing your brilliant creations to become part of the game!

Phase 1: Weapon Skin Fan Creation Event

Event Period

• August 28, 2025, to September 11, 2025 (UTC 0:00).

Design Requirements

• Designated Weapons: AKS, Type-4, M-90, SMG5, L90A1

• Choose one or multiple weapons for skin design. Themes are unrestricted.





• Key Elements:

• Clearly showcase design concepts, elements, and materials.

• Do not alter the original weapon’s structure or proportions.

• Primary theme/graphics must be distinct.

• Submission Materials:

• Mandatory: Weapon render views + Front flat views.

• Include reference images if inspired by other designs.

• Bonus Points:

• Provide material specifications.

• Include tiling texture maps or standalone patterns.

Submission Guidelines

• Format: JPG or PNG (under 5 MB, as per Steam requirements).

• Dimensions: Minimum 4000×2000 pixels.

• Resolution: Minimum 72 DPI.

• Platform: Upload designs to the Wild Assault Steam Community Artwork page (official staff will track submissions).

Selection & Rewards

• Top 10 designs will be selected post-event and receive any in-game bundle of their choice.

• Staff will contact winners via Steam Friend Request or alternative contact methods provided in artwork descriptions.

Combat Cat Studio

