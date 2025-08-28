 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19768560
Hi Adventurers,

This emergency hotfix brings several bug fixes and performance improvements including a fix for framerate drop when opening the inventory. Thank you and see you in the dungeons!

IRONMACE

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the loading could fail when going down a floor.

  • Fixed an issue where items obtained in dungeons could disappear.

  • Fixed an issue where opening the inventory could cause a sudden drop in frame rate.

  • Fixed an issue where casting Warlock’s Evil Eye could cause camera to initially face backwards.

  • Fixed an issue where the portcullis would close after escaping from the Goblin Cave.

  • Fixed an issue where, when entering The Frost Mountain - Ice Abyss (High-Roller) dungeon as a trio, only two escape portals could appear in the final circle.

  • Fixed an issue where binding the second key of the Lobby Emote Wheel could cause the game to crash.

  • Fixed an issue where the 'Feat' section in the Achievement list could appear empty.

