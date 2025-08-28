Hi Adventurers,

This emergency hotfix brings several bug fixes and performance improvements including a fix for framerate drop when opening the inventory. Thank you and see you in the dungeons!

IRONMACE

Fixed an issue where the loading could fail when going down a floor.

Fixed an issue where items obtained in dungeons could disappear.

Fixed an issue where opening the inventory could cause a sudden drop in frame rate.

Fixed an issue where casting Warlock’s Evil Eye could cause camera to initially face backwards.

Fixed an issue where the portcullis would close after escaping from the Goblin Cave.

Fixed an issue where, when entering The Frost Mountain - Ice Abyss (High-Roller) dungeon as a trio, only two escape portals could appear in the final circle.

Fixed an issue where binding the second key of the Lobby Emote Wheel could cause the game to crash.