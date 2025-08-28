 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19768550
What’s new in this version:

🆕 VRM Version Detection – When uploading a character, the app now properly checks the VRM model version and displays it in the Character Selection screen.
🦴 Bone Structure Fix – Switching between VRM 1.0 and VRM 0.0 characters now adjusts the bone structure correctly.

⚡ A small but important update to keep your characters running smoothly!

