What’s new in this version:
🆕 VRM Version Detection – When uploading a character, the app now properly checks the VRM model version and displays it in the Character Selection screen.
🦴 Bone Structure Fix – Switching between VRM 1.0 and VRM 0.0 characters now adjusts the bone structure correctly.
⚡ A small but important update to keep your characters running smoothly!
✨ Pal Engine – Update 0.5.5 (Small Update + Hotfix, 2025-08-28) ✨
