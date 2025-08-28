 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19768473
Ami and Lihua changed their initial clothing to Star Iron Light Armor B.
At the beginning, the team only had 3 people and the battle was difficult. The hidden combat power was not clearly explained. After Lihua joining your team, a new prompt will be added at the end of the conversation: Move to the vicinity of the Shadow Armor Warrior next to the Shadow Flag during the battle, and the Shadow Armor Warrior will join the battle as your support. It is recommended to clear the enemies near the Shadow Chess first.
The enemy's movement speed slows down slightly.

